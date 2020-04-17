Trudeau defends reluctance to question China’s conduct during outbreak as other allies air concerns

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says now is not the time for him to raise questions about other countries’ management of the coronavirus pandemic even as some Western allies air concerns about China, where the outbreak began.

China is facing increasing scrutiny over whether it concealed the full extent of COVID-19 infections and deaths, and on Friday revised its virus death toll, adding 1,290.

Dominic Raab, the British foreign affairs minister, who is deputizing for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from COVID-19, said this week China will have to answer hard questions on how the coronavirus outbreak happened and whether it could have been prevented. He told reporters it will not be “business as usual” with China once the pandemic ends.

Mr. Trudeau, pressed by reporters on Friday to say whether he felt the increased number of deaths from China was evidence Beijing had been covering up the full extent of the COVID-19 damage, declined to directly answer – or even mention China.

“We need to look very carefully at the numbers being shared by countries around the world, and certainly there will be certain conclusions to draw from them regarding the behaviour of some of these countries," he told reporters. “But for the time being we must work together; we must co-operate and do everything we can to learn from each other and better protect our own citizens.”

The Prime Minister was asked why he is reluctant to question China’s handling of the outbreak when politicians in other countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France, are doing so.

He said now is not the time for criticism but for international co-operation – and suggested one concern is ensuring Canadians get the protective equipment they need. Ottawa and the provinces are looking to China for medical supplies right now.

“My job right now is to make sure that Canadians get the best support, the best protection and are able to get through this as best we possibly can," Mr. Trudeau said. "That means getting the equipment we need, that means ensuring the cooperation and the collaboration on the international stage is done properly. That means focusing right now on today and tomorrow on how we are going to keep Canadians safe.”

“There will be plenty of time to point fingers, to ask questions, to draw conclusions” after the crisis is over, he said.

“There may even be consequences for some countries depending on how they behaved during this global crisis.”

Mr. Trudeau was asked whether he was saying that one reason not to criticize China is to ensure they do not cut off shipments of medical supplies but he did not answer this question.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called Canada’s reliance on China for vital goods like ventilators and personal protective equipment a “symptom of a very serious problem” and said its time for “a complete re-evaluation of our relationship with China.”

Mr. Scheer also said Canada didn’t properly amass critical supplies through the National Emergency Strategic Stockpile in advance and took issue with it taking weeks for domestic supply chains to come online.

“It’s now time to discuss having a national strategy to ensure that in times of crisis we not depend on a country such as Chin and a government such as China’s,” Mr. Scheer said in French.

The leader of the opposition also noted that Canada’s former ambassadors to China are also “calling out this government’s approach to China” and he said the Conservatives agree with that assessment.

David Mulroney, a former Canadian ambassador to China said Canada appears “increasingly out of step" when allies are expressing reservations about China’s lack of transparency. “We seem unable or unwilling to make the same declaration,” he said.

“We’re still locked in this tendency to speak only in praiseworthy language, only to praise what China is doing, rather than speak honestly about what is happening.”

Canada has publicly ridiculed the notion that China is playing down virus numbers. Two weeks ago Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu accused a journalist of fuelling conspiracy theories when asked at a daily Ottawa media briefing whether she trusts China’s statistics, and how Canada can be assured it has accurate pandemic modelling if Beijing has been lowballing its data.

Mr. Mulroney said he believes the Canadian government is worried about possible retaliation from China.

“I think they are genuinely afraid of China and therefore flattery is their default position. That is exactly what China wants.”

Guy Saint-Jacques, another former Canadian ambassador to China, is calling for an international investigation into the WHO’s handling of this pandemic, saying we need to determine why the WHO was far less tough on China than it was during the SARS epidemic of 2003. In 2003, the WHO vocally criticized Chinese leadership for covering up the initial spread of the virus that caused SARS. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the organization has pointedly refused to denounce China’s concealment of information, even after it became clear that authorities in China had muzzled doctors.

On Friday, China’s total coronavirus death toll was revised up to 4,632, up from 3,342, following the release of new data from Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, the country’s health authority said. Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission, told a media briefing that China had also raised the total number of cases of infection by the end of April 16 to 82,692, up from 82,367.

In an interview published in Friday’s Financial Times, French President Emmanuel Macron rejected the idea that China had handled the coronavirus outbreak better than Western democracies

The Financial Times quoted him as saying that there was no comparison between countries where information flowed freely and citizens could criticise their governments and those where the truth was suppressed.

“Given these differences, the choices made and what China is today, which I respect, let’s not be so naive as to say it’s been much better at handling this,” Mr. Macron told the newspaper. “We don’t know. There are clearly things that have happened that we don’t know about.”

With a report from Reuters