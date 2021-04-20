 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
Sale ends in
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
save over $140
Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Quebec makes the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available for residents as young as 45

Mia Rabson
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Milton, Ont., on March 3, 2021.

Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press

Quebec will start offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to those 45 and over starting Wednesday.

Premier Francois Legault made the announcement today to reporters in Quebec City.

Quebec’s move follows similar decisions announced this week by Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

The AstraZeneca vaccine had previously only been available to those 55 and over.

Earlier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined millions of generation X Canadians trying to nab a vaccine appointment at a pharmacy Tuesday.

Trudeau, 49, and Freeland, 52, became suddenly eligible when Ontario lowered the age to get an Oxford-AstraZeneca shot at a pharmacy to people 40 years old and up.

Health Canada said last week there is evidence suggesting there is a link between the vaccine and a very rare risk of blood clots, but that the risk is extremely low and the vaccine very effective. They said it is still safe for all adults.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is to announce Tuesday if they will change their advice on limiting it to people over 55 but several provinces didn’t wait for NACI.

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Many pharmacies reported in recent days that appointments for people 55 and up were going unfilled, and there was a risk some doses were going to go to waste.

Trudeau told pharmacists during a virtual meeting Tuesday morning that his office is still working out the details, “but I look forward to having a pharmacist give me my vaccine as soon as we can secure an appointment in the proper processes.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll keep you posted on it,” he told them.

Freeland, at the same meeting, said she dispatched her children to use their technology skills online to find her an appointment.

“My daughter said we’re on a wait list so I have to check on that after this,” she said. “But as soon as I can I’ll get mine too and I hope at a local pharmacy.”

The 2021 federal budget will continue economic support for businesses and individuals through the summer with a roadmap to wind them down later in the year as more Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies