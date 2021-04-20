Quebec makes the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available for residents as young as 45

Open this photo in gallery A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Milton, Ont., on March 3, 2021. Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press

Quebec will start offering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to those 45 and over starting Wednesday.

Premier Francois Legault made the announcement today to reporters in Quebec City.

Quebec’s move follows similar decisions announced this week by Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia.

Story continues below advertisement

The AstraZeneca vaccine had previously only been available to those 55 and over.

Earlier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland joined millions of generation X Canadians trying to nab a vaccine appointment at a pharmacy Tuesday.

Trudeau, 49, and Freeland, 52, became suddenly eligible when Ontario lowered the age to get an Oxford-AstraZeneca shot at a pharmacy to people 40 years old and up.

Health Canada said last week there is evidence suggesting there is a link between the vaccine and a very rare risk of blood clots, but that the risk is extremely low and the vaccine very effective. They said it is still safe for all adults.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is to announce Tuesday if they will change their advice on limiting it to people over 55 but several provinces didn’t wait for NACI.

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

Many pharmacies reported in recent days that appointments for people 55 and up were going unfilled, and there was a risk some doses were going to go to waste.

Trudeau told pharmacists during a virtual meeting Tuesday morning that his office is still working out the details, “but I look forward to having a pharmacist give me my vaccine as soon as we can secure an appointment in the proper processes.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll keep you posted on it,” he told them.

Freeland, at the same meeting, said she dispatched her children to use their technology skills online to find her an appointment.

“My daughter said we’re on a wait list so I have to check on that after this,” she said. “But as soon as I can I’ll get mine too and I hope at a local pharmacy.”

The 2021 federal budget will continue economic support for businesses and individuals through the summer with a roadmap to wind them down later in the year as more Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.