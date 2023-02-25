Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a rally in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion at Nathan Phillips Square, in Toronto, Feb. 24.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met with thunderous applause as he shot back at a heckler during a rally and vigil marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Sir, I think Ukrainians can tell you a little about freedom and liberty, so why don’t you settle down? This is a night for them, not for you,” he said Friday, speaking to a gathering at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto.

“If you want to stand and cheer for Ukraine, do that. If you want to wave the Ukrainian flag, please do. But let people celebrate that Ukraine is still standing and Canada stands with it.”

Here’s the Trudeau interaction with an anti-vax protestor at the Ukrainian vigil in Toronto. He really snapped back at the individual who was shouting at him for stealing freedoms. pic.twitter.com/RYQx4LR2Yj — Ahmar Khan (@AhmarSKhan) February 25, 2023

In a recorded video of the event, a protester can be heard swearing at the Prime Minister during his speech, shortly before Mr. Trudeau tells him to settle down.

The event in Toronto was one of several that took place across Canada and the world to mark a year since Russia’s invasion, which has displaced millions of Ukrainians and left thousands dead.

Earlier on Friday, Mr. Trudeau, along with Defence Minister Anita Anand, announced that Canada would be sending four additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks, as well as an armoured recovery vehicle and more than 5,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, to help Ukraine’s armed forces. The latest contribution makes for a total of eight tanks promised by Ottawa so far.

Mr. Trudeau also announced a new wave of sanctions against 129 individuals and 63 entities he said were complicit in Russia’s war, including members of the lower house of the country’s parliament who voted in favour of legislation related to the invasion and attempted annexation of four regions of Ukraine, as well as Russian deputy prime ministers, ministers, family members of previously sanctioned individuals and others in the President’s office and the Russian military.

“Vladimir Putin made a grave miscalculation when he launched his war of aggression. He underestimated Ukrainians and he underestimated the solidarity of their friends around the world,” Mr. Trudeau said.

With files from Laura Stone.