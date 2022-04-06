Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period, April 5, 2022 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Russian diplomats in Canada are spreading propaganda about Moscow’s assault on Ukraine, but he is hesitant to expel them because he’s concerned retaliation from the Kremlin would undermine the information-gathering work performed by the Canadian embassy in Russia.

“There will always be a tit-for-tat approach from the Russians on this,” he told reporters Wednesday in Ottawa.

“I am just not sure the symbolic gesture of excluding Russian diplomats from what they are doing in Canada is worth the cost of losing our diplomats in Moscow.”

Canada’s Western allies in Europe have expelled more than 200 Russian diplomats after news broke of alleged war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha that were discovered after Russian troops withdrew.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa that Canada has been considering following with its own expulsions but is reluctant because it fears this would undermine the ability of the Canadian diplomatic mission to act as Ottawa’s eyes and ears in Moscow.

His comments come as the social-media platform Twitter said it had determined that an April 3 tweet by the Russian embassy in Canada violated its policy against manipulated, deceptively altered or fabricated media.

The Prime Minister acknowledged Russia’s representatives in Canada are spreading falsehoods here about Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“We know that Russian diplomats in Canada are not being helpful. They are pushing pro-Putin propaganda in a time of conflict, of war,” he said.

“We have to weigh the negative of that against the positive of having extraordinary Canadians in Moscow who are giving us feedback on what the Russian people are doing, connecting with civil society and understanding and supporting Canadians and others who happen to be in Russia at this time.”

The Department of Global Affairs offers conflicting numbers on how many accredited Russian diplomats are currently in Canada. By one count there are 85 and by another there are about 50. The department could not immediately explain which number is correct.

Similarly, the federal government was not able to immediately say how many Canadian diplomats are working Moscow.

Mr. Trudeau said Canada cut the number of diplomats in Moscow in 2014 after Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and again after the 2018 poisoning of a Russian spy and his daughter in England that Western countries blamed on the Kremlin.

The April 3 tweet by the Russian embassy in Canada that was censured by Twitter was an effort to dispute Western media reports on the atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine.

Western governments have denounced the killings in Bucha as a war crime, and Ukrainian officials say a mass grave by a church there contain between 150 and 300 bodies. Satellite images taken weeks ago in the town, situated north of the capital Kyiv, show bodies of civilians on a street.

Russia has denied targeting civilians and suggested the evidence was staged.

The offending tweet by Moscow’s mission in Canada included a video clip that it said showed a corpse “moving his arm,” as if to suggest the atrocities were faked.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress, a lobby group for people of Ukrainian heritage in Canada, said it is disappointed that Mr. Trudeau is refusing to act.

“We don’t understand why the Prime Minister believes that there is any value in Canada having an Embassy in Moscow forwarding us the latest Russian lies. What have our Canadian diplomats in Moscow been doing to support Ukraine or help stop the war?,” Ihor Michalchyshyn, executive director of the UCC said.

– With files from Reuters

