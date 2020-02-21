Trudeau promises update on blockades as Wet’suwet’en chiefs meet with Mohawk supporters

Open this photo in gallery A protester walks in front of a snow plow that's part of a train blockade in Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont., on Feb. 21, 2020. LARS HAGBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a meeting of his emergency-response team in Ottawa this morning.

He promises a full account of his government’s work to clear transportation blockades in an afternoon news conference.

Meanwhile, a group of hereditary leaders from the Wet’suwet’en Nation in British Columbia is to spend the day with Mohawk supporters in Ontario.

The B.C. hereditary chiefs are thanking the Mohawks for supporting them in opposition to a pipeline project on their traditional territory by blocking a critical rail line between Toronto and Montreal.

The rail blockade, and others like it across the country, went up after the RCMP enforced a court injunction against the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and supporters, forcing them off an access road to a worksite for the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The hereditary Wet’suwet’en leaders say they’re willing to talk with representatives of the Crown, but only after the RCMP and Coastal GasLink workers have left their traditional lands.

In Quebec, about two dozen protesters remain at a blockade south of Montreal in defiance of an injunction delivered Thursday ordering them to leave the site and stop disrupting rail traffic.

Police patrols passed by the blockade in St-Lambert, Que., regularly overnight but there was no sign of a mobilization to eject the protesters. The blockade has interrupted rail service for suburban commuters and for Via Rail travellers between Montreal and Quebec City.

The injunction granted to CN by Superior Court Justice France Dulude authorizes “any police services or peace officers” to assist the company in executing the order.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said today he will leave it to police to enforce the injunction, but he hopes the blockade will be removed “rapidly.”

