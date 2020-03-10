 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Trudeau says stimulus coming ‘very soon’ to address the economic effects of coronavirus

Bill Curry
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government will announce measures “very soon” to address the economic consequences of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking with reporters on Parliament Hill, Mr. Trudeau did not reveal any specific actions, but the federal labour minister said the government is looking at the impact of the downturn on workers who may be required to take time off work due to illness or quarantine requirements.

“I recognize that there are going to be significant economic impacts for Canadians, for workers, for businesses. And that’s why we’re going to be talking very soon about measures that Canada’s going to put forward to support people on the economic side,” Mr. Trudeau said. “On the health side, we’re going to continue to act in ways recommended by the top experts, by the top medical professionals, coordinate with other levels of government, coordinate with the international community, do everything we can to keep ensuring that Canadians are kept safe.”

Story continues below advertisement

Following a meeting of the special cabinet committee on COVID-19, Deputy Prime Minister and committee chair Chrystia Freeland said the government is also assessing the impact of much lower oil prices on Canada’s energy sector.

Ms. Freeland said she spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday about a range of issues, including the energy sector.

“We talked about how the North American oil and gas sector needs to be supported by our countries, which it is. So we are very mindful of what is happening right now with the oil and gas sector, the consequences for oil and gas workers, and that is something that we are definitely focused on,” she said.

RBC CEO calls for government stimulus to combat economic hit from coronavirus

In addition to leading the government response to the corona virus, Ms. Freeland has also been in charge of working with provincial premiers on some of their concerns. All premiers have supported calls for Ottawa to update and enhance the fiscal stability program, which compensates provinces that experience a sudden drop in revenue due to economic shocks. Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador have asked for retroactive payments and a lifting of the current per capita cap.

That issue is certain to come again this week when Mr. Trudeau hosts Canada’s first ministers for two days of meetings in Ottawa, starting Thursday.

Labour Minister Filomena Tassi said she is reaching out to labour leaders, and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains is contacting business leaders to discuss potential federal measures.

“We want to ensure that workers feel like they are protected and that they are not put I a situation where they feel that they are compelled to go to work in order to put food on the table to feed themselves,” Ms. Tassie said while discussing the possibility of changes to Employment Insurance.

Story continues below advertisement

In Question Period Tuesday, Conservative MP and finance critic Pierre Poilievre said the Liberals squandered the opportunity to run surpluses during stronger economic times and are now in deficit as the government prepares for the downturn.

NDP MP and finance critic Peter Julian said Liberal ministers keep promising to announce measures soon, but have yet to reveal anything of substance in response to the coronavirus.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies