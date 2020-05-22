 Skip to main content
Trudeau sidesteps question on whether federal government will launch inquiry into N.S. mass shooting

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks outside his residence at Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, on May 20, 2020.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won’t commit to a federal inquiry into the recent Nova Scotia shootings.

Nova Scotia’s premier said this month he would not plan a public inquiry into the shooting and burning rampage that claimed 22 lives last month, saying the province is waiting to see what Trudeau’s government decides.

Stephen McNeil told reporters the province “will wait to see” what Ottawa commits to, other than an ongoing RCMP investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

In an appearance before reporters Friday, Trudeau said the RCMP are still working on the case and the federal government will work with Nova Scotia on what to do next, but sidestepped a question on whether his government will launch an inquiry federally.

A former neighbour of the gunman has said she reported his domestic violence and cache of firearms to the Mounties in the summer of 2013.

Domestic violence is being examined as a key aspect of the mass shooting, as police have said the rampage began after the gunman restrained and beat his common-law spouse in Portapique, N.S.

