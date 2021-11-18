Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a meeting at the US Capitol in Washington, DC as part of the 2021 North American Leaders’ Summit on November 17, 2021.OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images





Here’s what’s happening at the 2021 North American Leaders’ Summit:

Nov 18, 10:00 a.m. ET

Leaders to start North American supply chain working group: U.S. officials

U.S. officials said President Joe Biden wants to “deepen and expand” economic co-operation between the three countries and find compromises on issues that have troubled Canada and Mexico since Mr. Biden replaced Donald Trump as president.

“The conversation is going to be on economic co-operation, specifically, a secure and prosperous North America,” a U.S. official said. “Now the leaders are going to actually start a North American supply chain working group that is going to look at – with a goal to really define essential industries to minimize future disruptions, including work in areas like critical minerals.”

Nov 18, 9:00 a.m. ET

Summit to focus on efforts to rebuild after COVID-19

President Joe Biden is hosting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House today. The focus of the summit will be joining forces to rebuild after the COVID-19 pandemic and making the continent more resilient and self-sustaining against global supply chain bottlenecks.

As part of that economic rebuilding plan, Canada and Mexico will outline a measure to redistribute millions of American-supplied excess vaccines to other Western Hemisphere countries, officials told The Canadian Press.

The three leaders will also look at strengthening trilateral co-operation on the Western Hemisphere’s unprecedented migration crisis that has seen millions of asylum seekers at Mexico’s borders. Biden also wants to engage with Canada and Mexico on dealing with the root causes of the mass migration of asylum seekers south of the Mexican border.

Nov 17, 6:50 pm. ET

Trudeau promises three-stage approach to loosening COVID-19 testing rules

In a meeting between Brian Higgins, a New York Democrat and co-chair of the House Northern Border Caucus, Mr. Trudeau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and several other U.S. lawmakers, Mr. Trudeau said Ottawa will first loosen the PCR testing rules for Canadian citizens, then for Americans and finally for people from all other countries.

Nov. 17, 12:00 p.m. ET

Trudeau arrives in Washington; pledges to raise ‘Buy American’ strategy with Biden

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Washington Wednesday for talks with Congressional leaders, and trilateral talks with President Joe Biden and his Mexico counterpart. On Monday, Trudeau said he intends to use his one-on-one time with Mr. Biden to stress the economic vitality of continental trade and the importance of integrated supply chains, promoted by Biden’s focus on the “Buy American” strategy for the auto sector and infrastructure projects.

Trudeau said one of the key issues he intends to raise with Mr. Biden is how vital Canada is to American industry and that Canada has huge reserves of critical minerals necessary for electric cars and iPhones and new technology.

Listen to Adrian Morrow on The Decibel

While U.S. President Joe Biden is a familiar face to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, some of the current U.S. policies are not so nice to Canada. The Globe and Mail’s U.S. correspondent, Adrian Morrow, talks about what the leaders will discuss at the summit — and which industries Trudeau will be hyping.

More from The Globe and Mail

The happy trade warrior PM is back and smiling through trade threats in Washington

If Trudeau plays tough on U.S. trade, he risks helping Trump

After Trump, Canada is still a faraway place to Joe Biden’s America