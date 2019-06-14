 Skip to main content

Canada Trudeau to apologize to Italian Canadians mistreated during Second World War

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Trudeau to apologize to Italian Canadians mistreated during Second World War

Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a reception held in honour of Italian Heritage Month in Vaughan, Ont., on June 14, 2019, the federal government will issue a formal apology to Italians mistreated in Canada during the Second World War.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is committed to issuing a formal apology to Italian Canadians mistreated in the country during the Second World War.

“We have to face the dark chapter in our country’s history,” he said Friday. “Italian Canadians have lived with these memories for many years and deserve closure.”

Trudeau made the announcement in Vaughan, Ont., at an event celebrating Italian heritage month.

Story continues below advertisement

He said during the war, Italian Canadian families and businesses struggled and no one was held responsible.

“It was a time when their patriotism was questioned and their lives thrown into chaos. During the Second World War, hundreds of Italian Canadians were interned,” said Trudeau.

He did not say when the formal apology would be issued, but said it would offer closure to the community.

Trudeau also announced that the federal government would be opening a permanent trade centre in Milan, Italy.

Trudeau did not provide further details, but he said the centre will ensure that the “future is bright” between Canada and Italy.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter