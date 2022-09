Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is welcomed by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a photo session at the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019.BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a state funeral for Japan’s assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe next week in Tokyo.

The 67-year-old Abe, who had stepped down as prime minister in 2020, was killed in July during a political campaign event in Nara, Japan.

Trudeau’s office says in a statement that the longest-serving Japanese prime minister was a “strong ally and friend” to Canada.

Trudeau is expected to depart from Ottawa on Saturday, attend the funeral Tuesday and fly back on Wednesday.

He is also expected to meet with Japan’s current Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during the trip.

The PMO says the two will discuss shared priorities as Japan prepares to assume the G7 presidency next year, and regional security issues including North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.