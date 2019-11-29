 Skip to main content

Canada

Trudeau to attend NATO leaders meeting in U.K., marking 70th anniversary of alliance

The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to opening remarks at the start of a meeting with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities in Ottawa, Thursday November 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to attend the NATO leaders meeting next week in the U.K.

Trudeau’s office says while in London he will meet with allies to mark the 70th anniversary of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

During the meeting, Trudeau plans to reiterate Canada’s commitment to NATO and to trans-Atlantic security, as well as the importance of working together to modernize the alliance.

The meeting agenda calls for highlighting the alliance’s achievements in defence and deterrence.

Leaders are also to discuss the importance of maintaining unity and to address emerging and future threats.

Trudeau says for 70 years NATO has been a cornerstone of Canadian defence and security policy.

“I look forward to meet with NATO leaders, and to reaffirm Canada’s strong commitment to this alliance and its values,” Trudeau said in a release late Thursday.

“Whether by leading efforts to prevent and end conflict, or contributing to NATO’s work on women, peace and security, Canada is there for our allies as we build a more peaceful and stable world.”

The meeting is set for Dec. 3 and 4.

A founding member of the alliance, Canada is a major contributor to NATO.

Canada currently leads NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence battlegroup in Latvia, as well as the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2.

In Iraq, Canada commands the NATO mission to help the country.

