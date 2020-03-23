Trudeau to deliver dire warning about months-long recession, social distancing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host a conference call with Canada’s First Ministers Monday morning amid a new report that the economy could remain in a standstill until August and shed hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The dire warning about a much deeper and longer recession comes as Ottawa is being urged to invoke the Emergencies Act to combat COVID-19’s spread across the country.

On Monday, the Conference Board of Canada predicted that travel bans and social distancing, now in effect, will continue until the end of August in both Canada and the United States.

This will result in a severe impact on the Canadian economy – with real GDP forecast to fall by 1.1 per cent in 2020.

“These are extraordinary times. Canadian leaders, business owners and households are facing unprecedented uncertainty,' says Pedro Antunes, Chief Economist at The Conference Board of Canada. “If this scenario holds true, we can expect a deeper and longer-lasting hit to the Canadian economy. Still, governments have acted swiftly to mitigate health and economic impacts, once COVID-19 is contained, the economy will rebound.”

The Conference Board estimates the economy could shed 330,000 jobs over the second and third quarters of 2020 that would boost the jobless rate to 7.7 per cent.

The resource sector, tourism, household services will be hit the hardest, the board said, warning they could suffer double-digit declines during this period.

It predicts the U.S. will face a consumer-led recession with real GDP declining by 1.1 per cent. Canada’s exports, which mostly flow to the U.S., will drop by 2.1 per cent, the board forecast.

Provinces and cities across the country have already declared states of emergencies that limit gatherings and provide authorities with the power to fine people who ignore social distancing rules.

On Saturday, former Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose, who is respected by Mr. Trudeau and his inner circle for her advice during NAFTA negotiations, tweeted that it was time for Ottawa to declare a national emergency.

“Tell us to shelter in place, except for essential workers. We will not view it as an assault on our civil liberties,” she said.

Mr. Trudeau told reporters on Sunday that the federal Emergencies Act, which contains wide-ranging powers and large penalties, will only invoked “when we have exhausted all other steps.”

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading across the country and Health Minister Patty Hajdu has warned it could last for months.

Parliament is being recalled Tuesday to pass emergency aid legislation to help people who have been forced to stay home and to provide assistance to businesses.

However, business groups are urging Ottawa to follow other countries, such as Denmark, by paying a bigger share of employee wages as mass layoffs loom.

Aside from a conference call with First Ministers, Mr. Trudeau will speak to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Ethiopia Prime Minister Ably Ahmed before he holds his daily news conference to update Canadians on COVID-19.

