Trudeau to meet with B.C., Alberta premiers in effort to resolve Trans Mountain pipeline dispute

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet Sunday with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and B.C. Premier John Horgan in an effort to resolve the interprovincial battle over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to be on a 10-day foreign trip to Peru, France and the United Kingdom, but will now return to Canada after the Summit of the Americas in Peru to meet with the premiers “to discuss next steps for moving the Trans Mountain expansion project forward,” his office said in a release Thursday.

He will then resume his trip to Paris and London. Mr. Trudeau has been criticized by opposition politicians for leaving the country during a growing crisis over the pipeline project, as Alberta threatens punitive measures against British Columbia and the Horgan government – backing First Nations and environmentalist anti-pipeline protesters – refuses to end its threat to limit the transport of oil-sands bitumen through the province.

Story continues below advertisement

After meeting with Ms. Notley on Wednesday, federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau pledged that Ottawa will meet the tight deadline to provide a rescue plan for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, including possible financial support, so that construction can proceed this summer. Earlier in the week, the Alberta Premier said her province was looking into an outright purchase of the pipeline, which would transport oil sands bitumen through Vancouver, to ensure it gets built – despite a looming court challenge from British Columbia.

The federal and provincial governments have been tight-lipped about details of an emerging plan which is being negotiated by the two governments and Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. However, Liberal ministers have said they will use financial, legal and regulatory options to ensure the project is completed.

The government of British Columbia, meanwhile, indicated it is prepared to proceed with a reference to the federal court to determine whether it can restrict the flow of oil sands bitumen through the province in order to protect its environment from oil spills and the dramatic increase of crude tankers in Vancouver Harbour and coastal waters.

Kinder Morgan announced on Sunday that it was halting all non-essential work on the $7.4-billion project, because the legal uncertainty around it posed an unacceptable risk to shareholders. The company said it would move forward only if it could be assured by May 31 that it will not face further legal challenges, and if the government could remove the financial risk to shareholders that the political battle poses.

Mr. Morneau met with the Alberta Premier after Liberal ministers emerged from a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday to proclaim the government will ensure the completion of the Trans Mountain project, which would triple to capacity of the pipeline and allow for greater crude exports to the Asia-Pacific market. “Our approach is to engage with provinces to understand those risks; engage with the project proponent to understand what the financial hurdles are from their standpoint, and get to an answer that ensures the project moves forward in a very short timeline, meaning we can get on with something we know is going to be very positive for our economy,” the Finance Minister said.

He added the May 31 deadline “is a reasonable one to work with.”

The Alberta government will introduce legislation on Monday designed to put pressure on B.C., including the right to cut shipments of oil and gasoline, driving up pump prices. The Trudeau government appears reluctant to cut payments to B.C., due to the potential for political backlash there. However, Mr. Morneau insisted no option has been taken off the table.

Story continues below advertisement