Trudeau to open Danforth street festival weeks after deadly shooting

The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be visiting Toronto’s Greektown — the scene of a deadly shooting rampage last month — to help open a popular street festival this evening.

The annual “Taste of the Danforth” celebrates the area’s many restaurants and diverse food and drink offerings.

The east-end’s Danforth Avenue was where a man began spraying bullets last month.

Police have said Faisal Hussain killed a teenager and a 10-year-old girl, injured 13 others, and was then found dead in the area.

It remains unclear what motivated the shooting. Hussain’s parents have said their son suffered from severe mental illness.

Organizers said tonight’s special opening ceremonies will remember the violent attack.

The opening is slated to include a minute of silence and acknowledge the efforts of first responders, including the many people who rushed to help the victims.

“While there are many who assisted the dying and the wounded, they will be represented by Tanya Wilson, who runs a tattoo shop on the Danforth,” organizers said in a release.

Wilson helped treat two of the injured in her store.

In anticipation of the event, police have closed off the major road and security is expected to be tighter than normal.

Organizers say the weekend “Taste of the Danforth” is expected to draw more than a million visitors despite the shooting — a far cry from the 5,000 who attended the first festival 25 years ago.

The festival, begun in 1993, has expanded beyond food to include various entertainment, music and dancing. This year will feature a benefit concert for victims of the shooting. Three memorials — flowers and cards and other items — that sprang up in the aftermath of the shooting have been relocated to a nearby area.

