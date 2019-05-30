 Skip to main content

Canada Trudeau to raise abortion laws with Pence amid final push to ratify USMCA

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence seen at the National Governor's Association (NGA) Special Session in Providence, R.I., on July 14, 2017.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence are expected to discuss the ratification process for the new North American trade agreement when they meet today in Ottawa.

But Trudeau says he also wants to talk about what he calls the backsliding of women’s rights in the U.S. with Pence, who is a well-known opponent of abortion.

Some states have recently passed anti-abortion laws, attempting to force the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its decision in the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade case that provides constitutional protection for a woman’s right to choose.

Trudeau says he is concerned about how women’s rights have been affected by conservative movements in Canada, in the U.S. and around the world.

He says he will have a broad conversation with the vice-president.

Trudeau is to welcome Pence before they meet with the Canadian Council for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

The Liberal government introduced its legislation to ratify the new trade deal on Wednesday.

Trudeau said earlier this week that Canada intends to align its ratification process with the time frame of the U.S. Congress.

Pence is also to take part in a wreath laying ceremony at the National Military Cemetery before returning to Washington.

