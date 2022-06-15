Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is joined by wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau as he leaves Ottawa on June 7 en route to attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will embark on a round-the-world tour next week to meet with global leaders for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, G7 and NATO summits.

The Prime Minister’s Office says he will endeavour to strengthen key international partnerships with an eye to defending peace, security, and human rights, and focusing on climate change, the economy and affordability.

The PMO says at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, from June 23 to 25, Trudeau will aim to work with other nations to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine.

The G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany, from June 26 to 28, will also be largely focused on the conflict in Ukraine, but leaders will discuss global access to COVID-19 vaccines as well.

At the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain, from June 28 to 30, Trudeau will discuss ongoing and future transatlantic security threats.

He plans to finish the trip with an official bilateral visit with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, on June 30.

“Defending democracy and human rights, addressing the rising cost of living, and taking ambitious climate action will take the collective will of the Commonwealth, G7, and NATO,” Trudeau said in the statement.

“I look forward to meeting with leaders in the coming weeks to advance our efforts to tackle these key challenges and make life better for people around the world.”

Trudeau confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19 after his recent trip to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, and is currently in isolation.

