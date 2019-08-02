 Skip to main content

Canada Trudeau unveils housing agreement with Nunavut to address housing crisis

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Trudeau unveils housing agreement with Nunavut to address housing crisis

IQALUIT, Nunavut
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The federal government has reached a new housing agreement with Nunavut to help address the housing crisis across the territory, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“We recognize that this is a big step forward that is going to make a huge difference in creating thousands of homes and we know this is really going to make a tangible impact in the lives of people here in the North,” Trudeau said Friday during the second day of his two-day visit to the Far North.

The prime minister made the announcement in Iqaluit alongside Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq and Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern.

Story continues below advertisement

Nothing good comes from an overcrowded house, said Savikataaq, who described the housing situation as a crisis in what he called a “cold, harsh” environment.

“It is no place for anyone to be homeless and we are happy for this funding,” he said.

The new agreement, which involves both the federal and territorial governments, will provide $290 million in targeted funding over eight years to “protect, renew and expand” social and community housing, as well as repair and build affordable homes across the territory.

The federal government said Nunavut needs more than 3,000 units to meet its current housing demand, with over 4,900 individuals on waiting lists for public housing.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter