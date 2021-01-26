Trudeau urges Canadians to cancel travel plans, says new restrictions are coming

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference at Rideau Cottage, in Ottawa, on Jan. 22, 2021. BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says even one case of COVID-19 coming in from abroad is a case too many.

He says new restrictions on travel are coming and he is urging Canadians to cancel all travel plans they may have.

He says that includes travel abroad and travel to other provinces.

Story continues below advertisement

He says while the number of new cases linked to travel remains low, the government won’t hesitate to impose stricter measures at the border.

He says the bad choices of a few won’t be allowed to put others in danger.

The Liberal government has been hinting that tougher border controls are coming and Trudeau says they are working on what can be done without interrupting trade flows.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is looking at stricter requirements at the border to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.