Canada

Trudeau visits Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc Nation in Kamloops, B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Kamloops, B.C., today, where the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc Nation announced it had found what are believed to be some 200 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school last spring.

Since May, numerous Indigenous nations have reported finding unmarked graves at former residential schools with the same ground-penetrating radar technology used in Kamloops, prompting calls for justice that have resonated across the world.

Monday’s visit comes after Trudeau apologized to Tk’emlúps Chief Rosanne Casimir earlier this month for not having accepted invitations to attend the nation’s event marking Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

He faced backlash for travelling to Tofino, B.C., with his family instead of appearing at any in-person events to honour survivors of the state-sponsored residential institutions where Indigenous children were torn from their families and abused.

Trudeau had spoken with some survivors by telephone on Sept. 30 and attended an event on Parliament Hill the night before, and later said it was a “mistake” to travel.

Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc issued a statement saying it was not interested in apologies that don’t lead to real change and action to support healing for residential school survivors and the revitalization of Indigenous culture and languages.

Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc has called on Ottawa to fund a new healing centre for survivors and their families in the Kamloops area and for the full disclosure of government records related to children who attended the institution there.

NDP MP Charlie Angus said Monday Trudeau’s vacation in Tofino was “a slap in the face to reconciliation in this country.”

He said Trudeau must recognize that the actions of many involved in running residential schools such as the one in Kamloops were “crimes against humanity.”

“We’re dealing with historic crimes about the taking of children, about the attempted destruction of the Indigenous people in Canada,” he said. “So it’s really important for the prime minister understand that words, and nice words, won’t cut it at this time.”

Angus said the NDP want a special prosecutor appointed to investigate and prosecute the crimes on a national level and not leave it to a series of local investigations.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

