Trudeau vows to extend business supports to March, as O’Toole proposes scrapping Liberal child-care plan in platform release

The Liberal and Conservatives are making their pitch for Canada’s economic recovery from COVID-19 as the election campaign enters its second day, with Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau proposing extended business supports and Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole releasing his party’s platform, which calls for scrapping the Liberals’ child-care plan in exchange for tax credits.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, said he would claw back millions of dollars in bonuses from “ultra-rich” CEOs that were accrued through wage supports throughout the pandemic.

At an announcement in Longueuil, Que., on Monday, Mr. Trudeau said that a re-elected Liberal government would extend some pandemic-emergency supports and create new ones specifically tailored to the hardest-hit industries. The full cost was not published in the news release or backgrounder to the announcement.

“For hard-hit businesses who get the workers they need, to workers who get the jobs to support their families – this is a win-win,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The Liberals are proposing an extension until March of the Canada Recovery Hiring Program. Set to expire in November, the program allows employers to offset a portion of costs related to reopening by increasing wages and hours or hiring more staff. The party said it would also provide 75-per-cent wage and rent support through the winter for the tourism industry; match ticket sales in the arts and culture sector to compensate for reduced capacity limits; extend COVID-related insurance coverage for media production and create a $50-million fund through the Canada Council for the Arts to give emergency relief to artists who are primarily self-employed or independent contractors.

Mr. Trudeau’s campaign is making stops along Highway 401 on Monday and will end the day in the Greater Toronto Area.

At his second day in a virtual studio in Ottawa, Mr. O’Toole on Monday released his party’s 160-page platform, titled “Canada’s economic recovery plan” featuring the Conservative leader posing in a black T-shirt on a magazine-style cover. The document carried the headline, “The man with the plan.” It includes sections about jobs, anti-corruption, mental health, the economy and domestic vaccine production. Mr. O’Toole pledged to return one million jobs lost during the pandemic, and stuck by his promise to balance the budget in 10 years.

“This election is about who you think can get us out of the recession and rebuild the economy,” Mr. O’Toole said.

The Conservative Party’s plan does not include overall costing, but said it has sent its platform to the Parliamentary Budget Officer for review, with a response not expected for another one or two weeks.

When it comes to child care, the party said if it forms government, the Liberal $10-a-day child-care plan would effectively be scrapped. Instead, the Conservatives vow to offer a refundable tax credit, which would cover up to 75 per cent of the cost of child care for lower-income families.

“We’re going to help all parents immediately – not some six years from now,” Mr. O’Toole said.

Ottawa has already signed child-care deals with eight provinces and territories: British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Quebec, Manitoba, Yukon, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland. In advance of Mr. O’Toole’s platform, The Globe and Mail reached out to the office of Quebec Premier François Legault to inquire about the fate of the $6-billion child-care agreement, which would be dropped if the Conservatives win power.

“We are proud to have been able to convince the federal government to pay us a compensation of [$6-billion] over 5 years, without any conditions,” said spokesperson Ewan Sauves in an e-mail.

“For the moment, any other scenario is hypothetical.”

The Conservative Party’s jobs plan would involve paying 50 per cent of the salary of net new hires for six months after the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy expires in October. It also proposes loans of up to $200,000 to help small- and medium-sized businesses in hospitality, retail and tourism, with 25 per cent forgiven, as well as a 15-per-cent tax credit for vacation expenses of up to $1,000 per person for Canadians to vacation in Canada in 2022.

On the environment, the platform expands on the previously announced low-carbon savings account, which would retain the funds paid by individuals for their own use for “green” purchases such as a bus pass or a bicycle.

On Monday, Mr. Singh also called on Mr. Trudeau to ensure that vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations for federal public servants and federally regulated industries are in place by Labour Day. The government has not given a specific date for vaccine passports beyond the fall, and said mandatory vaccines for domestic air, travel and cruise ships would be in place by the end of October.

In lieu of mandatory vaccinations, Mr. O’Toole said his party favours daily rapid COVID-19 tests for public servants and either rapid tests or a recent negative PCR test for bus, air, train and ship passengers who are not vaccinated against the virus.

