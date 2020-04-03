Trudeau warns U.S. over restricting the trade of essential goods into Canada

Open this photo in gallery Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on March 21, 2020. Rob Gurdebeke/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a warning to the Trump administration to keep the Canada-U.S. border open for the trade of essential goods after medical manufacturer 3M said it is being forced to stop exporting N95 face masks.

At a news conference on Friday, Mr. Trudeau said that blocking trade to Canada could backfire and “end up hurting Americans as much as it hurts anybody else.”

“The level of integration between our economies goes both ways across the border. We are receiving essential supplies from the United States, but the United States also receives essential supplies and products – and indeed, health-care professionals – from Canada every single day,” he said. “It would be a mistake to create blockages or reduce the amount of back-and-forth trade in essential goods and services, including medical goods, across our border.”

Mr. Trudeau said Canadian officials have been in direct contact with American officials to highlight the need for collaboration to obtain necessary medical supplies. He had not spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of his news conference.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford added his voice on Twitter, saying he had raised the issue in a phone call with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

“The health and well-being of our front-line workers depend on these essential medical items and now more than ever our countries need to work together to combat COVID-19,” he said.

Mr. Trump said Thursday evening on Twitter that his administration had “hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their masks.”

In a statement on Friday morning, 3M said the American government has invoked the Defense Production Act to force the company to prioritize orders for N95 respirators that come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“The Administration also requested that 3M cease exporting respirators that we currently manufacture in the United States to the Canadian and Latin American markets. There are, however, significant humanitarian implications of ceasing respirator supplies to health care workers in Canada and Latin America, where we are a critical supplier of respirators,” 3M statement said.

The company went on to warn the measure could backfire because of potential retaliations from other countries.

“If that were to occur, the net number of respirators being made available to the United States would actually decrease. That is the opposite of what we and the Administration, on behalf of the American people, both seek,” the company said.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland treaded carefully on the issue of retaliatory measures, but insisted the government is once again ready to respond to U.S. measures.

“I do want to assure Canadians that our government – as has been demonstrated by our action – is prepared to do whatever it takes to defend the national interest. We showed that during the NAFTA negotiations and of course, that is the approach that we are continuing to take in this fight against the coronavirus,” she said.

She said she made the point on Thursday with Ambassador Lighthizer that many Canadian nurses and doctors work in American facilities. She added the government is continuing to try and secure face masks from 3M.

“We are working very hard on getting those shipments from 3M and we are also working very, very hard with a diversity of suppliers around the world,” she said.

The dispute came as Canada announced it had ratified the new NAFTA deal with the United States and Mexico.

"This is an important step towards implementing this essential trade agreement,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement. "The Canadian government will continue to work with the United States and Mexican governments to determine an ‘entry into force’ date that is mutually beneficial. We want to ensure the new NAFTA will support a strong economic recovery once we have put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us – which we will.”

At his news conference on Friday, Mr. Trudeau announced that his government has hired Amazon Canada to use its wide network to distribute medical equipment to the provinces “where we need it the most.” He said the equipment includes masks, gowns, face shields, ventilators and other material used by health-care workers.

In addition, Mr. Trudeau said the government will spend $100-million in additional funding to food banks and other organizations working to help vulnerable Canadians.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said the money will go to organizations such as Food Banks Canada, The Salvation Army, Second Harvest, Community Food Centres Canada and Breakfast Club of Canada.

Earlier in the day, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said on Twitter that his government will work with Quebec “to help northern communities respond to #COVID19. The federal government has accepted this request. We will work together, and we will get through this.”

