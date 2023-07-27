Open this photo in gallery: Arif Virani and his family arrive for a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on July 26.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

He came to Canada as an infant with his refugee family, South Asians expelled from Uganda in 1972, and taken in during the Liberal years of Pierre Trudeau.

Fifty-one years after arriving – his initial home was at a Montreal YMCA – Arif Virani is the first Ismaili Muslim to become Justice Minister and Attorney-General of Canada, appointed this week by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pierre’s son.

“You just think about what Canada represents. There are multiple refugees that were just sworn into cabinet yesterday, and it’s quite a statement,” Mr. Virani said in an interview with The Globe and Mail, mentioning Soraya Martinez Ferrada, the Minister of Tourism, and Gary Anandasangaree, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, as two others.

Mr. Virani will immediately be on the hot seat as Justice Minister.

Violent crime is on the rise, the latest data from Statistics Canada show. The public is especially anxious about it – and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre can be expected to go hard at Mr. Virani on a perceived weakness of the government.

Peter MacKay, a former Conservative justice minister, said in an interview that the public views sentences as too light, and that people feel more at risk on the streets and in their homes.

“There is a vulnerability that the Liberal government is suffering under right now, that they’re soft on crime. This is a well-worn path for the Conservatives,” he said.

And the legal system is facing enormous upset from within, over the seeming dysfunction of the judicial appointments system; not only are 81 judges’ jobs vacant on the federally appointed courts, such as the top trial and appeal courts of the provinces, several of the committees that screen candidates have ceased to operate. Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner voiced his displeasure to the Prime Minister in writing this spring.

Mr. Virani said his first briefing as minister began with a discussion of judicial appointments, which are made by cabinet on the advice of the Justice Minister. “I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure there is no lack of effort, diligence or efficiency on the part of my office,” he said.

As for crime, he acknowledged that rising violence is an issue.

“We can talk about violence in Canadian society coming out of COVID, and people’s concerns about it, which are completely legitimate. I think there has to be, in part, a criminal-justice response to that.”

As an example of what Mr. Virani intends to do, he mentioned pressing forward with the changes to bail law introduced by his predecessor, David Lametti, in May, but yet to be debated and voted on in Parliament.

“We’re keen to get that across the finish line,” he said.

The proposed law was developed after a nationwide call from premiers for action on repeat, violent offenders. It pulls the system in a different direction from that of a 2019 federal law, also introduced by Mr. Lametti, that instructed bail judges to give particular attention to groups overrepresented in the justice system, such as Indigenous people, racialized minorities and those with mental illness.

Daniel Brown, president of the Criminal Lawyers’ Association, said the proposed law is “window dressing” that won’t make the public safer but will hurt the marginalized who lack legal resources to make effective arguments for release.

Mr. Virani disagreed, saying the focus is on violence and weapons. A married father of two boys, ages 9 and 12, he said he explained to his younger son this week about the disproportionate numbers of Indigenous people incarcerated, and that it is one of the areas where he can have a direct impact.

“Yes, it’s the fundamental problem of any government to keep their citizens safe. But how you address it, and how you address the root causes of criminality, is something I’m privileged from this vantage point to be able to influence. … If you’re looking at the root causes of crime, you can look at things such as the health care system, housing, education availability, rehabilitation programs.”

He added: “It’s hard to respond to Pierre Poilievre with a three-word phrase, but the three-word phrase I would use is ‘smart on crime.’ ”

Mr. Virani, who knew Mr. Trudeau when they were undergraduates at McGill, said concern for human rights and equality underpins everything he has done. That has been the case as a student – he wrote a thesis on Martin Luther King Jr. and civil rights, and a law-school thesis at the University of Toronto on the caste system in India – and in his career.

He was a founder of a South Asian legal aid clinic in Toronto – the prepolitics career accomplishment he says he is most proud of.

Called to the bar in 2001, he worked for the constitutional law branch of the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney-General from 2003 to 2015, when he was first elected to Parliament. During a sabbatical, he worked as a prosecutor of Rwandan war criminals. He also went to India and worked on police reform.

