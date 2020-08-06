 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

President Trump announces 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum

Adrian MorrowU.S. Correspondent
Washington, DC
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will reimpose tariffs of 10 per cent on Canadian raw aluminum, threatening to reignite a continental trade war less than three months before he faces re-election.

U.S. President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic as he tours the assembly line at a Whirlpool Corporation washing machine factory in Clyde, Ohio, U.S., August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

“Canada was taking advantage of us, as usual,” he said at a Whirlpool washing machine factory in Ohio Thursday.

Mr. Trump initially imposed tariffs on aluminum and steel in 2018, prompting retaliation from Canada, which imposed matching duties on a string of American products from whisky to ketchup.

The two sides agreed to lift the tariffs last year. Under the terms of that deal, if there was a “surge” of any steel or aluminum products from Canada, the U.S. could reimpose tariffs on that specific product and Canada would not retaliate with tariffs on other goods.

Two U.S. aluminum companies have been lobbying Mr. Trump to reimpose tariffs, arguing that aluminum imports from Canada have surged since the tariffs were lifted. But the Canadian industry, as well as most U.S. industry, contend that there is no surge and the imports from Canada are at the same levels as before the tariffs.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

