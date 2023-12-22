Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: We’re smack dab in the middle of the holiday season, but the news never stops, so here we go. A major court decision in the United States could mean that former president Donald Trump will be barred from running for office again in 2024. He is the front-runner for the Republican nomination, and the decision is expected to be followed by a legal battle that could reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

Also this week, an eagle-eyed Globe reader found some similarities between a series of newly exposed fake Group of Seven sketches in Vancouver and the work of another prominent artist. Plus, holiday retrospectives and best-of lists have been running rampant.

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.