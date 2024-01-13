Skip to main content
Jacob Dubé and The Globe and Mail staff

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: Recent reports officially declared 2023 was the warmest year on record, as global temperature increases are set to exceed the threshold to avoid the most severe effects of climate change. Scientists say this increases the risk of severe climate-change effects, including more frequent and severe droughts, heat waves and rainfall.

Also this week, yes, we’re talking about the tunnel. It’s not every week we get news of a secret underground tunnel system running from an iconic New York synagogue, and ending in an all-out brawl with police. But then again, is New York just being New York?

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.

1“______ could cease to exist if we don’t deal with this issue.” Which Canadian institution is this referring to?
a. Queen’s University
b. Tim Hortons
c. Cineplex
d. Boeing

a. Queen’s University. In a tense faculty meeting, the university’s provost, Matthew Evans, told professors the school needed to find cutbacks or face an existential threat. Queen’s is planning for a deficit of $48-million this year.

2What hasn’t former U.S. President Donald Trump done during his New York civil fraud trial?
a. Asked to make his own closing statement
b. Accused the judge of collusion to “screw” him
c. Jumped over the judge’s bench and tackled him
d. Ranted for six minutes without permission

c. Tackled the judge. While someone did assault a judge recently, it wasn’t Trump. He has, however, done everything else on the list during his tumultuous trial.

3The former NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute, Ed Broadbent, died this week at 87. Which NDP leader eclipsed his record of 43 seats won in the 1988 federal election?
a. Alexa McDonough
b. Jack Layton
c. Tom Mulcair
d. Jagmeet Singh

b. Jack Layton in 2011. Early polls in 1987 had Broadbent leading, and there were talks he could have been Canada’s first NDP prime minister. He was later selected for the Order of Canada.

4This week, a New York synagogue made the news after the discovery of a secret underground tunnel coming out of the building. How long was the tunnel?
a. 10 feet
b. 25 feet
c. 60 feet
d. 100 feet

c. 60 feet. City officials said the 60-foot tunnel started underneath the headquarters of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, and extended under several neighbouring buildings. It was reportedly made in secret by a group of young men, and supporters of the tunnel staged a protest when police tried to shut it down.

5Alberta’s health department came under fire this week after medication bought from which country was found to cause serious side effects in newborns?
a. United States
b. Mexico
c. Russia
d. Turkey

d. Turkey. The Alberta government bought the Turkish acetaminophen from Istanbul-based Atabay Pharmaceuticals amid a surge in pediatric respiratory illnesses that started in November, 2022. Documents show that the imported medication clogged feeding tubes used to deliver medicine to fragile patients in some instances.

6True or False, the Artemis II moon mission, which includes Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, will launch in November, 2024.
a. True
b. False

b. False. Though November was the original launch date, NASA announced the Artemis II mission, which was set to send four astronauts on a flight around the far side of the moon, will be delayed until September, 2025.

7Which iconic animal, driven to near-extinction in the 1800s, was successfully reintroduced to its original home in the American West?
a. Bison
b. Mammoth
c. Western camel
d. Ground sloth

a. Bison. After decades of work, joint efforts by local Indigenous communities and the U.S. government have helped the population of the once-abundant bison to bounce back to promising levels.

8Which Canadian company is reportedly being sold by its U.S. owner?
a. Shoppers Drug Mart
b. Rexall
c. Couche Tard
d. Circle K

b. Rexall. The Texas-based McKesson Corp. bought Rexall in 2016, but has reportedly been in contact with prospective buyers. Rexall currently runs about 400 pharmacies across the country.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you’re an ace. You could be a Globe editor. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to stay on top of your game.
Good effort. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to build up your knowledge.
This wasn’t your week, but that’s okay! We’ll be back next Saturday with another quiz, subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to prepare.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe