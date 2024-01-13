Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.

This week: Recent reports officially declared 2023 was the warmest year on record, as global temperature increases are set to exceed the threshold to avoid the most severe effects of climate change. Scientists say this increases the risk of severe climate-change effects, including more frequent and severe droughts, heat waves and rainfall.

Also this week, yes, we’re talking about the tunnel. It’s not every week we get news of a secret underground tunnel system running from an iconic New York synagogue, and ending in an all-out brawl with police. But then again, is New York just being New York?

Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.