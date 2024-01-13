Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines.
This week: Recent reports officially declared 2023 was the warmest year on record, as global temperature increases are set to exceed the threshold to avoid the most severe effects of climate change. Scientists say this increases the risk of severe climate-change effects, including more frequent and severe droughts, heat waves and rainfall.
Also this week, yes, we’re talking about the tunnel. It’s not every week we get news of a secret underground tunnel system running from an iconic New York synagogue, and ending in an all-out brawl with police. But then again, is New York just being New York?
Do you remember these stories? Take our news quiz to find out.
a. Queen’s University. In a tense faculty meeting, the university’s provost, Matthew Evans, told professors the school needed to find cutbacks or face an existential threat. Queen’s is planning for a deficit of $48-million this year.
c. Tackled the judge. While someone did assault a judge recently, it wasn’t Trump. He has, however, done everything else on the list during his tumultuous trial.
b. Jack Layton in 2011. Early polls in 1987 had Broadbent leading, and there were talks he could have been Canada’s first NDP prime minister. He was later selected for the Order of Canada.
c. 60 feet. City officials said the 60-foot tunnel started underneath the headquarters of the Chabad Lubavitch movement, and extended under several neighbouring buildings. It was reportedly made in secret by a group of young men, and supporters of the tunnel staged a protest when police tried to shut it down.
d. Turkey. The Alberta government bought the Turkish acetaminophen from Istanbul-based Atabay Pharmaceuticals amid a surge in pediatric respiratory illnesses that started in November, 2022. Documents show that the imported medication clogged feeding tubes used to deliver medicine to fragile patients in some instances.
b. False. Though November was the original launch date, NASA announced the Artemis II mission, which was set to send four astronauts on a flight around the far side of the moon, will be delayed until September, 2025.
a. Bison. After decades of work, joint efforts by local Indigenous communities and the U.S. government have helped the population of the once-abundant bison to bounce back to promising levels.
b. Rexall. The Texas-based McKesson Corp. bought Rexall in 2016, but has reportedly been in contact with prospective buyers. Rexall currently runs about 400 pharmacies across the country.