Truth, Facts, and the Future of Journalism

We are living through a time of great technological advancement and deep political polarization. Many citizens now receive their news from online sources delivered by algorithm through their search engines and social media feeds. Furthermore, some political leaders actively work to undermine trust in journalistic enterprises. We will take a deep dive into the transformation of the journalism industry as it has evolved to keep pace while staying true to core journalistic principles. How can journalists continue to help deliver reliable reporting that holds those in power accountable, separates fact from fiction, and combats the spread of false narratives and conspiracy theories?

Investigative reporter Robyn Doolittle and Managing editor, ROB and Investigations, Dennis Choquette addressed these challenges and discuss the journalistic process, how investigations are assembled, and the future of journalism.

Hear from the journalist behind the award-winning series Unfounded, and learn how her reporting has evolved over the years.