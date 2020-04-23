 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
TSB investigation finds heavy rain, high water levels linked to fatal 2018 train derailment in Manitoba

WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A derailed train is seen near Ponton, Man., on Sept. 15, 2018.

HO/The Canadian Press

A Transportation Safety Board investigation into a fatal train derailment in northern Manitoba has found the neglected track was susceptible to heavy rain and high water levels.

The board’s report says that although rails and ties were in place, they were unsupported.

When the train travelled over the area southwest of Thompson in 2018, the track collapsed, trapping the crew in the wreckage.

The derailment was spotted by a helicopter, but the investigation found there were major gaps in Hudson Bay Railway’s emergency response plan.

Conductor Kevin Anderson died after he was trapped for more than eight hours, and another crew member was injured.

The company has since updated its emergency response plans, repaired the track, inspected culverts and brought back a beaver-control program.

