 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

TSB releases report on deadly 2017 Hydro One helicopter crash

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A crashed Hydro One helicopter can be seen near Tweed, Ont., on Dec. 14, 2017.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The federal transportation safety watchdog says clearer regulations around seat belts are needed to reduce the risk of death or injury in accidents like a helicopter crash that killed four men nearly two years ago.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the government must clarify the definition of a seat belt in the Canadian Aviation Regulations so that people know they need to wear both the lap strap and shoulder harness.

The regulation currently defines a seat belt as “either a lap strap or a lap strap combined with a shoulder harness,” which the board says may lead people to believe wearing only one of them is sufficient.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency made the recommendation in releasing the findings of its probe of a Hydro One helicopter crash that occurred in eastern Ontario on Dec. 14, 2017. The federal government has 90 days to respond.

Investigators found the lap straps on two of the three seat belts in the helicopter’s passenger area were unfastened, and the shoulder harness portions were rolled up and taped with electrical tape so they couldn’t be used.

They also determined that an improperly secured tool bag hit the rear rotor of the helicopter, severely damaging it and causing the aircraft to become “uncontrollable.”

The crash near Tweed, Ont., killed the pilot and three line workers who had recently boarded the aircraft. They had departed from the base of a high-power transmission tower and were en route to a nearby staging area when the crash took place.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter