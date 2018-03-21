TSB to investigate cause of smoky WestJet flight

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board are being sent to Vancouver Island to determine why thick smoke suddenly filled the cabin of a commuter plane travelling to Nanaimo, B.C.

A news release from the board says a team will gather information and assess what happened Tuesday afternoon on board WestJet Encore Flight 3161.

The Bombardier Q400 turboprop with 56 passengers and two crew aboard had almost completed its short hop from Vancouver to Nanaimo when smoke began wafting into the cabin.

Story continues below advertisement

Passenger Addison Becker says as conditions became smokier, the plane descended quickly.

It landed safely after the pilot declared an emergency, a procedure a spokeswoman for WestJet says establishes priority landing and also summons emergency vehicles.

She says all passengers and crew fled the aircraft minutes after it touched down and no one was hurt.

Mr. Becker said passengers remained calm despite increasingly smoky conditions, but people pushed for the exits once the doors had been thrown open.

“It was freaky, but it wasn’t the worst thing that could happen,” he said.

The plane was to fly on to Comox and then back to Vancouver, but those legs of the flight were cancelled.

The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement