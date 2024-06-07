TTC and union reach last-minute deal averting Toronto transit strike

Open this photo in gallery: A cyclist rides into downtown towards a Toronto Transit Commission streetcar and bus on Thursday June 6, 2024.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Toronto commuters should expect a normal Friday morning commute after the TTC and its main union reached a tentative agreement, heading off a strike that would have disrupted travel for millions of residents.

The Toronto Transit Commission and its union announced what they described as a “framework agreement” after a contentious round of negotiations that the union said focused on job security, benefits and wages.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 said some details still need to be worked out before it could present a contract proposal to its members. The agreement also needs to be approved by the TTC board. No details about the agreement were released.

The union issued a statement that said its demands had been reasonable.

“We asked the TTC for assurance on job security, for protections on contracting out our jobs, for improvement in benefits for active members and pensioners,” the statement said. “Today we finally saw action on these critical issues.”

TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a statement that he was glad the two sides reached an agreement.

“This is a fair settlement that is affordable for the TTC and respectful of the important work the 11,500 members of ATU Local 113 do every day to keep our system safe and our service reliable,” Mr. Leary said in a statement.

The TTC has been rebuilding ridership lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and carries 1.4 million passengers on a typical weekday.

Marvin Alfred, president of ATU Local 113, had struck a negative tone earlier on Thursday, warning that he was not seeing an offered deal that he could take to his members. TTC spokesman Stuart Green acknowledged that there were some sticking points at the table, but said that “things are still very much on track.”

The union has been without a deal for months. They have not gone on strike for more than a decade, but for most of that time they were legally prevented from striking.

In provincial legislation passed by then Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty in 2011, TTC workers were declared essential and stripped of their right to strike, a move supported by Mr. Ford at the time when he was a Toronto city councillor and his brother Rob, who was mayor.

However, the legal ground on the right to strike in Canada has shifted since a 2015 Supreme Court ruling on a dispute involving the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour that reversed previous decisions and recognized the right to strike in the Charter of Rights and Freedom’s guarantee of freedom of association.

Last year, an Ontario Superior Court judge, citing the Saskatchewan case, struck down the law declaring that TTC workers were essential as unconstitutional, a decision upheld by the Ontario Court of Appeal last month.

During the last TTC strike, in 2008, the provincial government acted in just two days. In April of that year, TTC rank-and-file workers rejected a contract recommended by their union leadership. Their leader at the time, Bob Kinnear, then called a strike without providing a promised 48-hour notice, shutting the system down at 12:01 a.m. on a Saturday morning and leaving thousands of clubgoers stranded in the city’s entertainment district.

By the following Sunday, however, with the support of all political parties at Queen’s Park, MPPs agreed in just half an hour to order the union back on the job and put the labour dispute before an arbitrator. The job action came just two years after the union’s 2006 illegal “wildcat” strike, which prompted that Ontario Labour Relations Board to issue a back-to-work order.

In 1999, the union went out for a two-day strike. In 1991, it walked off the job for eight days.