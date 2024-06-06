TTC union head warns of strike as labour negotiations falter

Open this photo in gallery: A streetcar on King Street in Toronto, photographed on May 29, 2024.Abhijit Alka Anil/The Globe and Mail

The head of Toronto’s main transit union warned Thursday that labour negotiations were faltering and that his members were ready to start walking out at the midnight strike deadline.

Marvin Alfred, president of ATU Local 113, which represents about 12,000 workers at the Toronto Transit Commission, said that he was not seeing an offered deal that he could take to his members.

“We’re ready to pull the pin,” he told a news conference, backed by other labour unions.

“It doesn’t have to happen, if they come to the table. But without that … transit will not move.”

TTC spokesman Stuart Green acknowledged that there were some sticking points at the table, but said that “things are still very much on track.”

He noted that TTC negotiators have a bargaining mandate from the agency’s oversight board within which to make offers.

“Our belief is that there is room within that mandate to reach an agreement,” Mr. Green said. “The negotiators tell me that they believe they’re close enough on the big issues that they’ll make that deal.”

The union has been without a deal for months. This is also the first time in more than a decade that they can strike, after having that right removed by the province and then re-instated by the courts.

Both TTC and union have said they will keep operating the Wheel-Trans service, which carries disabled passengers.

On Thursday, Mr. Alfred said that transit workers will also keep limited service running a few hours past midnight so as not to strand anyone in the system. But the implicit message was clear: don’t board in the late evening and expect to have a seamless trip.

The impact of a possible strike remains to be seen. Unlike during previous TTC labour actions, many people can now work from home. However, the agency remains a crucial lifeline for many workers who must go to their jobs. About one-third of adults in Toronto do not own a car.

The TTC has been rebuilding ridership lost during the COVID-19 pandemic and carries 1.4 million passengers on a typical weekday.

Even though Friday is typically a lower-ridership day than mid-week, a TTC shutdown could spark major increases in walking, car-pooling, use of the city’s bike-share system and ridership on the parts of GO Transit that lie within Toronto.

Taxi and ride-hailing companies are also preparing for a spike in business, on extra-congested roads.

Mayor Olivia Chow said Thursday that she was optimistic that bargaining could be successful.

“I hope and I’m still remaining hopeful that there would be a negotiated deal,” she told reporters. “As long as they remain at the table, negotiating, I think a solution can be found.”

While a striking transit union can be ordered back quickly by provincial legislation, that process is slowed down if opposition parties do not allow unanimous consent. In that case, back-to-work legislation could take as long as four days.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday dismissed as hypothetical a question about whether he was preparing such legislation pre-emptively. Meanwhile, Marit Stiles, Leader of the Opposition NDP, did not give a clear answer on how she would react to back-to-work legislation.

With a report from Jeff Gray