Open this photo in gallery: National junior athlete Eliya Israilov practices her kick before the Pan American Games in Kitchener, Ont. on Aug. 19.Arif Balkan/The Globe and Mail

Karate athlete Hamoon Derafshipour came to Canada as a refugee from Iran in 2019. He dreamed of being in the Olympic games and, in 2021, represented the first refugee team in history at the Tokyo Olympics.

After the games, he opened up his own dojo in Kitchener, Ont. He trained four students who are representing Canada in the Pan American Karate Federation Cadet, Junior & U21 Championships this week in Santiago, Chile.

“After coming to Canada, I had to face a lot of problems,” Mr. Derafshipour said. “Finally, we started our dojo, and we are working with new students. During the national games, we managed to win four gold medals.”

Gisselle Derousie, Logan Robertson, Eliyah Israilov and Mariana Guerrero are four of the athletes taking part in the tournament in Chile.

Mr. Derafshipour is a big inspiration for the young athletes. “I will never forget my roots, where I came from, and how I got here,” Mr. Derafshipour said.

He is offering free classes for refugees interested in martial arts. “I will accept them in my school for free, and help them to achieve their goals the same way I was helped by some others.”

Open this photo in gallery: Cadet national athlete Mariana Guerrero (left), and national junior athlete Eliya Israilov (right) practice before the Pan American Games in Kitchener, Ont. on Aug. 19.Arif Balkan/The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Olympic refugee karate athlete Hamoon Derafshipour (centre) trains with his students before the Pan American Games.Arif Balkan/The Globe and Mail