It’s tulip season across Canada. In Ottawa, the colourful blooms are on full display ahead of the Canadian Tulip Festival. The festival runs May 10-20 in the nation’s capital. In BC, tulips have been blooming at the Harrison Tulip Festival in Agassiz.

Open this photo in gallery: The Harrison Tulip Festival in Agassiz, B.C., on May 2DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: The Supreme Court of Canada is framed between tulips in Ottawa on May 6.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: Tulips bloom as people make their way along Wellington Street and past the Bank of Canada in Ottawa.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: People enjoy the tulips as they bloom at Commissioner's Park in Ottawa, a week before the opening of the Canadian Tulip Festival, on May 4.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery: Flowers bloom at the Harrison Tulip Festival, in Agassiz.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press