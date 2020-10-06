 Skip to main content
Turkey accuses Canada of ‘double standards’ over suspension of arms exports

ANKARA, Turkey
The Associated Press
Turkey on Tuesday accused Canada of double standards after Ottawa suspended arms exports to Turkey as it investigates the use of Canadian technology in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Monday that he has suspended export permits to Turkey, which is backing Azerbaijan in the conflict, in line with Canada’s export control regime. He said he had instructed his ministry to investigate claims that Canadian drone technology is being used in the fighting.

Turkey, which has military co-operation agreements with Azerbaijan, accused NATO ally Canada of creating obstacles concerning the export of military equipment to Turkey “in a way that does not comply with the spirit of alliance.”

A Turkish Foreign Ministry statement also insisted that Turkey “rigorously” implements obligations stemming from the export control regime.

The ministry statement noted that a UN report has named Canada as one of the countries helping fuel the war in Yemen. The statement also accused Canada of being influenced by Armenian diaspora groups.

“Our expectation from Canada, is to lead a policy that stays away from double standards, to act without falling under the influence of anti-Turkish groups in the country and without being trapped by narrow political interests,” the ministry said.

