 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Twelve people in Ontario, Quebec sickened in salmonella outbreak linked to sausages

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Federal officials say an outbreak of salmonella illness that sickened a dozen people in Ontario and Quebec has been linked to a brand of sausage.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the outbreak appears to be ongoing, in spite of a recall of the affected sausages.

The agency says the source of the outbreak is Filicetti brand Italian Style mild, dry, cured sausage.

Story continues below advertisement

Ten people in Ontario and two in Quebec have become sick.

The agency is requesting that Canadians not eat any of the affected food – including the Filicetti brand and others recalled earlier this month.

Infants, children and seniors are most at risk of becoming sick, along with those who have compromised immune systems.

Symptoms include fever, chills, diarrhea, cramps, headache, nausea and vomiting.

The public health agency says the illness often clears up on its own within a week, but in some cases it can become severe and require hospitalization.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter