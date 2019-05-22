Twelve sent to hospital after vehicles crash into Quebec City building

Open this photo in gallery Damaged cars sit in front of the La Station building after a collision at the corner of Charest and Langelier in Quebec City on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. FRANCIS VACHON/The Canadian Press

Quebec City fire officials say 12 people were sent to hospital after two vehicles collided, one of which crashed into a building.

The crash took place on Charest Blvd. around lunchtime when a vehicle ended up inside the ground floor of a building and caught fire.

Fire department officials say 15 people were treated on site by paramedics and the fire was quickly brought under control.

None of the injuries were deemed life-threatening.

Quebec City police closed off the crash site in the city’s St-Roch district and are rerouting traffic.