 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Twenty-one Quebec students taken to hospital after complaining of unusual odour from school bus

GATINEAU, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Twenty-one elementary school students in Gatineau were taken to hospital today after complaining of head, chest and stomach aches after a school bus ride.

Maude Hebert with the Portages-de-l’Outaouais school board says no one showed signs of serious injury and the children were brought to hospital as a preventive measure.

She says when the students arrived at school, they complained they felt ill and reported an unusual smell from the bus.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Hebert says carbon monoxide has been ruled out as a cause, and authorities are investigating whether a problem with the exhaust gas cooler on the bus emitted the foul odour.

Marie-Eve D’Aoust, spokeswoman for the paramedics co-operative that treated the children, says 17 patients were brought to the Gatineau hospital and four were transported to the Hull hospital.

She says 22 other students evaluated by paramedics and poison control workers did not need to be taken to hospital.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter