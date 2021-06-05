Twenty years of the Power Gap: How 15 Ontario universities compare

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Twenty years of the Power Gap: How 15 Ontario universities compare

The Globe conducted an in-depth review of salary and gender for 15 university campuses in Ontario from 1999-2019. Here’s what the data show

Chen Wang and Robyn Doolittle
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Illustration by Pui Yan Fong

Universities have been promising to fix the sector’s gender problem for decades, but women are still under-represented at almost every level, particularly in decision-making roles, among full professors and senior faculty positions, and in the highest-earning echelons.

The Globe and Mail collected and analyzed public sector salary records in Ontario going back to 1999 to better understand this lack of progress. (Ontario is the only jurisdiction that makes this historical data available.)

In total, 15 of Ontario’s 21 universities were part of the review. (Affiliated colleges were not included.) Only universities that had at least 100 employees on the list as of 2009 could be included; otherwise, small staff fluctuations caused dramatic swings in the findings.

Story continues below advertisement

Select a university:

BrockCarletonGuelphLaurentianMcMasterOttawaQueensRyersonTorontoTrentWaterlooWesternWilfrid LaurierWindsorYork

In order to ensure a fair comparison between the years, The Globe adjusted for inflation during salary-related analysis. When Ontario passed the sunshine law in the 1990s, it determined that only employees who earned $100,000 would be subject to disclosure. That number hasn’t changed, but if it had moved with inflation, the new threshold would be $147,537 in 2019. In calculating data points such as overall representation, The Globe only captured employees who would qualify for disclosure if the threshold had kept pace with inflation.

If this had not been done, the situation would look much worse, because women are concentrated in lower-paying jobs. For transparency’s sake, The Globe has provided both the inflation-adjusted and non-adjusted numbers in the overall representation and wage-gap charts.

Power Gap
View all Power Gap articles

However, when analyzing the representation among certain job titles – where salary is not being examined – The Globe used all available names. (Many assistant and associate professors currently earn below $147,537 in 2019 and could not have been included otherwise. It is likely many at the lowest teaching levels did not meet the disclosure threshold in 1999 – In fact, there were so few assistant and associate professors in 1999, we did not include them in the analysis.)

To gain a more complete picture of where the imbalances are, The Globe assessed 12 job titles in administrative leadership and academic roles: president, provost, vice-president, vice-provost, associate vice-president, assistant vice-president, dean, professor, professor with additional responsibilities, associate professor, associate professor with additional responsibilities, and assistant professor. (Provosts are often also vice-presidents, but because of their importance within the executive structure, The Globe analyzed them separately. When assessing professors and associate professors, The Globe took into account faculty members who were also listed as having additional duties, such as department head, assistant dean or research chair. This is what “additional responsibilities” means.) Read more about the Globe’s Power Gap methodology.

The overall story is that, two decades ago, nine out of 10 university employees on the Ontario sunshine list were men, as were nine out of 10 professors, nine out of 10 deans and three-quarters of vice presidents. In the ensuing 20 years, schools made notable progress hiring more women, such that they now represent about one-third of university staff. Representation in leadership has also improved significantly – though the bulk of new hires are concentrated in lower-level, less prestigious jobs.

Below, you can see the situation at individual universities in Ontario through the years.

Brock

Go back to top

Carleton

Go back to top

Guelph

Go back to top

Laurentian

Go back to top

McMaster

Go back to top

Ottawa

Go back to top

Queens

Go back to top

Ryerson

Go back to top

Toronto

Go back to top

Trent

Go back to top

Waterloo

Go back to top

Western

Go back to top

Wilfrid

Go back to top

Windsor

Go back to top

York

Go back to top

Read more from this series

Power Gap
View all Power Gap articles

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies