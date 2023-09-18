Open this photo in gallery: York Regional Police say they are aware of several videos posted on social media regarding what happened and are looking for witnesses or anyone with video evidence.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

Police say two 13-year-old girls have been charged with assault after another teen girl was stabbed in an altercation in a Vaughan, Ont., parking lot over the weekend.

York Regional Police say they received a call just before 8 p.m. on Saturday reporting a large gathering of young people causing a disturbance at a fast-food restaurant.

They say officers arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from “multiple injuries” following a fight that broke out in the parking lot.

Police say officers found two 13-year-old girls who were suspects and took them into custody, and a knife was recovered at the scene.

The teen who was stabbed was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say the two teen suspects, one from Richmond Hill, Ont., and one from Vaughan, have each been charged with assault with a weapon. They cannot be identified due to the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say they are aware of several videos posted on social media regarding what happened and are looking for witnesses or anyone with video evidence.