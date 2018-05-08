 Skip to main content

Two 15-year-olds arrested after Halifax police officer stabbed

The Canadian Press

Halifax police say two 15-year-olds have been arrested after an officer was stabbed this morning while responding to a stolen-truck call.

They say the male officer, who has been on the force for eight years, is in stable condition after surgery.

Police say he approached two people seen fleeing from a stolen truck on Highway 102 near Ashburn Golf Course at about 5:49 a.m.

As he attempted to speak to them, one suspect stabbed him before they both fled again.

A K-9 unit located two youths, a male and female, who are now in custody.

Halifax Regional Police say they have recovered four weapons, all knives, as well as the stolen vehicle.

The police say the investigation, the first Halifax police stabbing since 2013, is continuing.

“The officer was transported to hospital where he underwent surgery. He is in stable condition and recovering in hospital,” police said in a release.

“Investigators with the Integrated General Investigation Section are currently investigating the incident; charges are anticipated.”

