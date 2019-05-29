Two Alaska residents identified as victims in Yukon plane crash

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has identified two Alaska residents killed when their small plane crashed in Whitehorse.

Fifty-six-year-old Charles Benson of Palmer, Alaska and 58-year-old Jeffrey Babcock of Wasilla, Alaska died in the Monday crash.

Their Anchorage-bound Cessna had just taken off from the Whitehorse airport when it clipped trees, crashed and burned.

The men were returning to Alaska after purchasing the single-engine, 1952 Cessna 170B in Minnesota.

A cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The Transportation Safety Board, RCMP and Yukon Coroner’s Service continue to investigate.