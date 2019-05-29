 Skip to main content

Canada Two Alaska residents identified as victims in Yukon plane crash

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Two Alaska residents identified as victims in Yukon plane crash

WHITEHORSE
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Yukon Coroner’s Service has identified two Alaska residents killed when their small plane crashed in Whitehorse.

Fifty-six-year-old Charles Benson of Palmer, Alaska and 58-year-old Jeffrey Babcock of Wasilla, Alaska died in the Monday crash.

Their Anchorage-bound Cessna had just taken off from the Whitehorse airport when it clipped trees, crashed and burned.

Story continues below advertisement

The men were returning to Alaska after purchasing the single-engine, 1952 Cessna 170B in Minnesota.

A cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

The Transportation Safety Board, RCMP and Yukon Coroner’s Service continue to investigate.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter