Police in central Nova Scotia have arrested two men following a month-long investigation into the killing of a 23-year-old man in Truro.

The Truro Police Service issued a statement today saying a 20-year-old man from the Pictou Landing First Nation is facing a murder charge in the case of Prabhjot Singh Katri, who was found seriously injured on Robie Street in Truro early on Sept. 5.

The victim later died in hospital.

Police also confirmed that 21-year-old Dylan Robert MacDonald of Valley, N.S., was charged Thursday with being an accessory after the fact to murder, dangerous driving and fleeing police in a vehicle.

Investigators say they expect more charges will be laid.

Last month, police confirmed they were looking into the possibility the crime may have been motivated by hate, but there was no indication of a possible motive in the statement released Friday.

“The Truro Police Service would like to thank Mr. Singh’s family and friends, and the Maritime Sikh Society for their patience, trust and support during this investigation,” the statement said.

“We recognize this was and continues to be a difficult time for those close to Prabhjot. We also want to acknowledge the pain that this senseless act has caused the entire community, and we understand that people have been very anxious and fearful.”

The statement said investigators would not be commenting on the case.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.