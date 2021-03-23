Two bodies recovered from scene of Oshawa, Ont., house fire; two remain unaccounted for

Open this photo in gallery A member of the Fire Department reacts as he sits outside the ruins of a house in Oshawa, Ont., after it was destroyed by a fire on March 22, 2021. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Authorities say they have recovered two bodies from the wreckage of a house fire in Oshawa, Ont.

Two more people who lived in the home remain unaccounted for.

Durham regional police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the identities of the bodies recovered.

Firefighters were called to the home around 1 a.m. Monday and say five people made it out of the home, but four did not.

Family and friends say they believe two children and two men did not escape the fire.

Durham regional police say they are conducting a parallel investigation to one being carried out by the Office of the Fire Marshal and Oshawa Fire.

