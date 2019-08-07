Two bodies thought to be B.C. fugitives found in Northern Manitoba: RCMP

RCMP say they have found two bodies thought to be those of fugitives Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, who are wanted in the deaths of three people in B.C. and the subjects of a massive manhunt that spanned much of Western Canada.

In a news conference Wednesday, Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy, the commanding officer for the Manitoba RCMP, said police had found the bodies eight kilometres from a burned vehicle in northern Manitoba linked to the pair.

“We are confident these are the two suspects,” Assistant Commissioner MacLatchy said in Winnipeg, referring to Schmegelsky, 18, and McLeod, 19, both of the Vancouver Island community of Port Alberni.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy says authorities have discovered two bodies believed to be those of suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, wanted in connection with British Columbia homicides.

However, she added autopsies were pending and she could not comment on their cause of death.

She said the bodies were found in “dense terrain" by RCMP members doing a foot search.

“There’s a certain amount of relief we were able to locate these people,” she said, adding she hoped the development would offer “an opportunity to exhale” for residents of the region that has seen a search by police backed by military aircraft.

The assistant commissioner noted that Friday’s discovery of items linked to the suspects that RCMP have yet to describe allowed police searchers to focus in on “high-probability areas” leading to the discovery Wednesday morning of two male bodies in the dense brush, within one kilometre from where the items were found.

She said this was about eight kilometres from where their burnt vehicle was found.

A spokesman for the BC Prosecution Service said the second-degree murder charge against the two fugitives will be “abated” once the RCMP provides confirmation that the accused are actually dead.

“This will end the prosecution and the involvement of the [B.C. Prosecution Service],” Dan McLaughlin, communication counsel for the service, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago, the search for the pair shifted to the Northern Manitoba region after a torched Toyota RAV4 believed to have been driven by the pair was found near Fox Lake Cree Nation.

Friends since childhood, the two men had told their parents they were headed to Yukon and Northwest Territories in search of work. They left around July 13.

Two days later, American Chynna Deese, 24, and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler were found shot to death near Liard Hot Springs in Northern B.C. On July 19, the body of Vancouver resident Leonard Dyck, 64, a lecturer at the University of British Columbia’s botany department, was discovered on a road near Dease Lake, about 500 kilometres southwest from the hot springs.

Open this photo in gallery Bryer Schmegelsky, left, and Kam McLeod are seen in this undated combination handout photo provided by the RCMP. HO/The Canadian Press

RCMP had initially declared Mr. Schmegelsky and Mr. McLeod were missing after their pickup truck was found on fire outside Dease Lake.

But on July 23, police said the pair were suspects in the deaths of Ms. Deese, Mr. Fowler and Mr. Dyck. The next day, RCMP charged Mr. Shmegelsky and Mr. McLeod with second-degree murder in Mr. Dyck’s death.

Mr. McLaughlin referred questions on the homicides of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese to the RCMP, given their role as the investigative agency in the matter.

Tips about possible sightings of the young men have poured into police across the country. But none of those sightings have been substantiated. The last confirmed sighting of the suspects was on July 22, when the torched Toyota was found.

Over the past weekend, the search came to focus on a boat found on the Nelson River, leading to the deployment of an RCMP dive team from Winnipeg.

The dive team searched underwater for about an hour Sunday, covering roughly 29 kilometres around the location of where the rowboat was found.

Since the discovery of the rowboat, a large team of officers have combed through the densely wooded area and shoreline on foot and ATVs. Police have used sniffer dogs and an RCMP helicopter equipped with an infrared camera. But the search did not lead them to the fugitives.

Last week, Assistant Commissioner MacLatchy announced that RCMP were scaling back their search in light of a lack of results. Still, she said RCMP were not giving up the hunt to find the suspects.