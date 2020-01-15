 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Two boys charged with sexual assault at St. Catharines, Ont., private school

St. Catharines, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Police say two teens have been charged with sexual assault in light of allegations involving a fellow private school student in St. Catharines, Ont.

Niagara regional police say they learned in December about the “on-campus conduct” of students at Ridley College that spanned from September 2018 and August 2019.

Police say two 16-year-old boys who are international students at the school surrendered to detectives on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Both boys were charged with sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault party to the offence.

They say the alleged victim is a boy under the age of 16. Neither he nor the accused can be publicly identified because they are underage.

The school says it learned of the alleged assault in December and reported it to both police and children’s services.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies