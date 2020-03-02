 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Two brothers from Quebec face human trafficking charges after arrests in Ontario

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Two brothers from Quebec are facing charges in an alleged case of human trafficking in southern Ontario.

Hamilton police say they began investigating after receiving a tip from the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline.

They say they went to a local Airbnb rental where they found two females being forced to work in the sex trade.

Story continues below advertisement

They provided no details about the victims’ ages or hometowns, but say they have since been taken to safety.

Police say they arrested the two brothers, ages 21 and 22, and laid a total of eight charges between them.

They say they believe there are other victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies