Two candidates officially running in race to replace Dwight Ball as N.L. Liberal Party leader and premier

Open this photo in gallery Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball sits in his office at the Confederation Building, in St. John's, in a Feb. 18, 2020, file photo. Paul Daly/The Canadian Press

Two men are officially in the running to lead the Liberal Party of Newfoundland and Labrador and become the province’s 14th premier.

Party president John Allan says surgeon and charity CEO Andrew Furey as well as former civil servant John Abbott are the two official candidates in the race after the nomination period closed today.

The winner will be announced in May and will immediately become the province’s premier, following the sudden resignation of Liberal Leader Dwight Ball.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month Ball said he would resign once the party chooses a new leader.

Any resident of the province aged 14 and older who registers as a Liberal party member between Feb. 24 and April 4 can vote online or by phone.

Allan says he’s proud of his party for conducting an accessible and democratic leadership contest.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.