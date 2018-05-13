Two Cape Breton fishermen dead after boat capsizes

Police say two fishermen are dead after a fishing vessel capsized Saturday morning in the Cape Breton community of Inverness County.
Nova Scotia RCMP say they recieved a 911 call at around 6 a.m. about a fishing vessel that had capsized less than 100 metres from the shore near Port Hood.
A 58-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, both from Cape Breton, died as a result, although RCMP were unable to confirm the cause of death.
Investigators say a third man, who was 18, made it safely to shore.
Police say the incident happened in a workplace setting and has been referred to Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour.
A department spokesperson says the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.