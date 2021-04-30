 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Two cases of rare swine flu variants found in separate Manitoba communities

Kelly Geraldine Malone
WINNIPEG
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, speaks during a news conference in Winnipeg, on Dec. 16, 2020.

JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Two cases of rare swine flu variants have been identified in people in southern Manitoba, but health officials say they are separate strains and in different communities.

The variants Influenza A H1N2 and A H1N1 were detected earlier this month.

“There is no increased risk to people and no evidence of sustained human-to-human transmission at this time,” Dr. Brent Roussin, chief public health officer, said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Roussin said both people developed mild symptoms and were initially tested for COVID-19. Those tests came back negative, but further testing discovered the swine flu variants.

The people have since recovered.

Roussin would not give details on where the people live or work, but said they had direct or indirect exposure to pigs.

Officials said neither case is linked to any Maple Leaf processing plants in southern Manitoba.

“Sporadic cases of these variant influenza have been reported over the last decade in North America,” Roussin said.

There have been 29 cases globally of the H1N2 variant since 2005 when reporting became mandatory. The only other Canadian case was identified in Alberta last year.

The H1N1 variant is also rarely seen in humans. Manitoba’s case is the second in Canada, following a case identified in Ontario in 2012. There were two cases in the United States earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Roussin said health officials are still investigating, but further testing has shown no other spread among humans.

He said they were likely coincidentally discovered because of increased screening taking place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is also possible that there is a true increase in the number of these cases, he added.

Dr. Scott Zaari, Manitoba’s chief veterinary officer, said pork in the province is safe to eat.

“These viruses are not a food-related illness,” he said. “It is not transmissible to people through pork meat or other products that come from pigs.”

Manitoba Pork, which represents producers, said hog farmers have been monitoring for swine influenza for many years.

The organization is reminding farmers to follow and strengthen biosecurity protocols, including handwashing and wearing personal protective equipment.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies