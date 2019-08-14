Two charged after police find dozens of allegedly stolen guns

Provincial police say two men are facing charges after officers found 55 firearms on a property in Mount Forest, Ont., earlier this month.

Investigators say the guns at the property northwest of Guelph, Ont., had allegedly been stolen from a home in Harriston, Ont., in March.

They say a 55-year-old man from Guelph was arrested last Wednesday and has been charged with possession of firearms obtained by a crime, along with possession of methamphetamine.

They say a day later, officers searched another home in Harriston, and arrested a second suspect and seized another firearm that had allegedly been stolen.

Officers say the second man was charged with possession of firearms obtained by a crime, along with careless storage of a firearm.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing, as they have yet to find all of the allegedly stolen guns.

