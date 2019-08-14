 Skip to main content

Canada Two charged after police find dozens of allegedly stolen guns

HARRISTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Provincial police say two men are facing charges after officers found 55 firearms on a property in Mount Forest, Ont., earlier this month.

Investigators say the guns at the property northwest of Guelph, Ont., had allegedly been stolen from a home in Harriston, Ont., in March.

They say a 55-year-old man from Guelph was arrested last Wednesday and has been charged with possession of firearms obtained by a crime, along with possession of methamphetamine.

They say a day later, officers searched another home in Harriston, and arrested a second suspect and seized another firearm that had allegedly been stolen.

Officers say the second man was charged with possession of firearms obtained by a crime, along with careless storage of a firearm.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing, as they have yet to find all of the allegedly stolen guns.

